Saturn V Damaged Launch Pad 39A With First Test

There are two photos from pad 39A after the first Saturn V launch in 1967.

Following the launch the techs climbed up to retrieve the film from a camera and found a huge beam had broken loose from the LUT structure and fallen down the structure, bouncing between levels.

The SpaceX Starship Test Launch Had a Lot of Damage to the Launch Pad in 2023

