SpaceX Has Scrubbed Todays Starship Launch

The SpaceX Starship launch has been scrubbed due to Stage 1 pressurization issue. There will be a minimum of 48 hours until the launch can be attempted again.

Elon said SpaceX learned a lot today and they are offloading the propellant.

When the SpaceX Starship is flying as successfully as the SpaceX Falcon 9 it will be world changing.

The SpaceX Starship (booster and upper stage) will enable full reusability. We will no longer use a rocket once or in the case of SpaceX lose the second stage. It will enable rapid reusability. The fastest recovery and reuse of the Falcon 9 booster stage is about 21 days. The Starship booster and upper stage can land on the Mechazilla launch tower and be refueled and relaunched in the same day. Rockets will become much more like airplanes. Airplanes land on runways and get unloaded, refueled and relaunched.

Rockets are 20 to 30 times faster the airplanes.

The SpaceX Starship is made of steel alloys and can reach a construction cost of 3 to 10% of the cost of comparable size airplanes.

