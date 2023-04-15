Utility Companies Wants to Force Customers to Pay Up to a $92 Month Minimum Fixed Charge

PG&E, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric, the three major California utilities whose services include electricity, have filed a joint proposal so that customers will be force to pay up to $92 every month fixed charge even if no energy is used.
Here’s how the fixed charges would work in the PG&E service territory. The numbers are based on a four-person household:
Households earning less than $28,000 a year would pay a fixed charge of $15 a month on their electric bills.
Households with annual income from $28,000 to $69,000 would pay $30 a month.
Households earning from $69,000 to $180,000 would pay $51 a month.
Those with incomes above $180,000 would pay $92 a month.
The usage based rates would be initially 33% less than existing rates. A roughly $400 monthly bill would come out about even.
“These are not new charges, but a restructuring of the components of providing and delivering power,” PG&E stated in a post in the Currents section of the utility’s website.
The Utilities are trying to force payments from people who have solar power and have greatly reduced their monhly bill.
PG&E utility costs have soared more than twice as fast as the overall inflation rate in the Bay Area.
During the 12 months that ended in February, electric utility bills — essentially arising from what PG&E charges its customers — rocketed higher by 13.6% in the Bay Area, according to a report released in March by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Bay Area consumer prices overall rose by 5.3% during the same one-year period, the federal agency reported.
“The problem is the sky’s the limit for how much PG&E can request for electricity and gas rates, and the sky’s the limit for what the PUC can approve,” Toney said. “We need to limit rate increases to the annual consumer price index.”
If this goes into effect in the middle of 2024, the PG&E and other utilities will keep raising the minimum monthly fees and rates.
13 thoughts on “Utility Companies Wants to Force Customers to Pay Up to a $92 Month Minimum Fixed Charge”
On principle, how much I make is none of the utility company’s businesses! This got to be breaking something in the constitution.
Will they demand I show tax returns? Then they need to hire an army of people to check and recheck that it’s true information.
I am somewhat leftie, but this is just dumb.
To help the poor, make the cost pr kWh progressive, like this:
Cost = A * kWh^B
Thailand does this, but in steps. First 15 kWh are 5c, then rising in steps till 12c for everything over 400
Here in Sweden where all political parties can be found in the left communism part of the diagram, we have had this utility charge for many years. It started small and have now become a disaster. The electricity prices are on record levels due to closedown of nukes and buildout of wind. Yet, the fixed charges are way higher than the price of energy.
They claim this is for the infrastructure but the infrastructure keeps getting worse and the electricity shortage is increasing due to transferring bottlenecks. There is also a market mechanism that gives the utility owners more money when there are capacity constraints. This takes away the incentive to fix the problems and so it gets worse instead.
I would recommend everyone to protest and work against such constructions. It never ends well. Use the market economy evolutionary mechanisms to an advantage.
In Belgium we get that too but only for Solar panels owners , this is to contribute to electricity infrastructures , indeed this not unusual to have panels shutdown because there is too much production in some street and the network needs bugs upgrade to handle it
It isn’t a bad price…but I want a mandate that some of that money GO to the grid—not shareholders
And Gavin calls himself a Democrat
“The Utilities are trying to force payments from people who have solar power and have greatly reduced their monthly bill.”
That’s actually reasonable if they’re going to remain connected to the grid. Utilities have both variable AND fixed costs, and both have to be paid if they’re not to lose money. (And they have to not lose money if they’re going to continue operating long term!)
If somebody wants to have a complete solar power system and not use the grid at all, it’s fair that they not pay anything towards the fixed costs. But if they’re going to rely on the grid being there when they need it, why shouldn’t they pay towards it being there?
It’s no different than if they wanted to have one of those big emergency generator units available. Those things aren’t free if you plant them in your front yard, why should it be free if it’s 50 miles away and connected to you through a lot of wiring?
I agree with your general reasoning, but why are the fees then tied to income? If you buy a generator for your front lawn, the price of it does not depend on how much you earn, so why would the back up generator hundreds of miles away on how much you earn? Is something else going on here?
I agree the details are not reasonable, obviously politicians have had a hand in this. Just the general principle that the customer needs to pay towards the fixed cost of maintaining a grid, not just the variable cost of providing the electricity, if they want to have a grid available to them.
This is California, even the most reasonable ideas will be implemented in an unreasonable manner.
I believe there is also a law that people cannot disconnect from the grid.
https://www.cailaw.org/media/files/IEL/Publications/2016/grid-detection-vol10no1.pdf
Laws around grid. Title 24 changed to allow disconnection but permits required and some local regulations may not permit
I’m aware of that, I have a brother who lives in Ventura, and he’s been looking into getting solar for his house.
As I said above, it’s California: Even reasonable ideas will be implemented in an unreasonable way.
Why would you let people disconnect from the grid? Solar is taking from the poor to give to the rich, Grid scale solar is far more efficient.
‘That’s actually reasonable…” LOL, the government has bent over backwards exhorting people to spend huge amounts of money putting in solar, and then the government tells them that they’re going to pay practically the same as those that didn’t spend all that? Never listen to someone that says “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” !
This doesn’t seem unreasonable in the abstract but it might in individual circumstances.
Building codes and standards serve a social purpose of putting a floor under the freedom to make choices about these issues. Should somebody be able to choose not to connect to sewer, not to have electric in a building? Not to follow fire or earthquake codes? Where does a public right to not have to worry about these issues supersede?