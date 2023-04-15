Utility Companies Wants to Force Customers to Pay Up to a $92 Month Minimum Fixed Charge

PG&E, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric, the three major California utilities whose services include electricity, have filed a joint proposal so that customers will be force to pay up to $92 every month fixed charge even if no energy is used.

Here’s how the fixed charges would work in the PG&E service territory. The numbers are based on a four-person household:

Households earning less than $28,000 a year would pay a fixed charge of $15 a month on their electric bills.

Households with annual income from $28,000 to $69,000 would pay $30 a month.

Households earning from $69,000 to $180,000 would pay $51 a month.

Those with incomes above $180,000 would pay $92 a month.

The usage based rates would be initially 33% less than existing rates. A roughly $400 monthly bill would come out about even.

“These are not new charges, but a restructuring of the components of providing and delivering power,” PG&E stated in a post in the Currents section of the utility’s website.

The Utilities are trying to force payments from people who have solar power and have greatly reduced their monhly bill.

PG&E utility costs have soared more than twice as fast as the overall inflation rate in the Bay Area.

During the 12 months that ended in February, electric utility bills — essentially arising from what PG&E charges its customers — rocketed higher by 13.6% in the Bay Area, according to a report released in March by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bay Area consumer prices overall rose by 5.3% during the same one-year period, the federal agency reported.

“The problem is the sky’s the limit for how much PG&E can request for electricity and gas rates, and the sky’s the limit for what the PUC can approve,” Toney said. “We need to limit rate increases to the annual consumer price index.”

If this goes into effect in the middle of 2024, the PG&E and other utilities will keep raising the minimum monthly fees and rates.