SpaceX Starlink Satellite Direct to Cellphone Gets Second Phone Company

SpaceX has found its second partner for their upcoming Starlink-enabled direct satellite-to-cellular service. New Zealand’s telecommunications company, One NZ (formerly known as Vodafone), has announced it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to offer mobile coverage across the country, eliminating cellular dead zones. SpaceX announced the direct satellite-to-cellular service with T-mobile. T-Mobile has more than 109 million subscribers, of which 88 million are postpaid customers.

One New Zealand Group Limited, also known as One NZ (formerly known as Vodafone New Zealand Limited), is a New Zealand telecommunications company. One NZ is the largest wireless carrier in New Zealand, accounting for 40% of the country’s mobile share market in 2020. One NZ has 2.4 million customers. According to the Commerce Commission’s Annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report from March 2022, Vodafone’s market share in the mobile market was 38%, Spark 41% and Two Degrees Mobile 19%. The remainder of 2% the market is made up of mobile virtual network operators.

See more NEWS: SpaceX has found its second partner for their upcoming Starlink enabled satellite-to-cellular service. New Zealand’s telecommunications company, One NZ (formerly known as Vodafone), has announced it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to offer mobile coverage across the… — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 4, 2023

SpaceX Starship Could Launch April 10, April 17 or April 20

April 20 would be 420, but a lot of data points to April 10.

See more Here's a short thread on three things I think I know about Starship's orbital flight attempt: 1. Elon has been publicly pessimistic about launch dates of late, and April 10 is semi-real. Yes, we are living in an era of negative Elon time. Which is a wild place to be. — Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) April 4, 2023

See more Do you check #Starship? It’s only 100k MCap. Elon Musk hopes the maiden orbital launch of SpaceX's #Starship rocket will happen on April 20. This will be the best token of April. Mark my words. @StarshipTokenio @PetaByteCapital @CryptoWizardd @AltcoinDailyio @cryptomanran — Marc (@MarcPerezM) April 3, 2023

See more April 20th makes more sense. They might *try* and launch starship on the 10th but if elon has to wait 10 days to launch starship on 420 he will absolutely do so — Robbie (@RotsoRobbie) April 4, 2023

Regular Falcon 9 launch on April 7.

See more Targeting Friday, April 7 for a Falcon 9 launch of the @Intelsat IS-40e mission to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida. The 119-minute window opens at 12:30 a.m. ET → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 5, 2023