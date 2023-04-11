SpaceX Starship Super Heavy April 17 Launch Date

Felix at What About It reports that the FAA advisory notice has April 17 as the primary launch date for the SpaceX Starship Super Heavy orbital launch attempt. There are back dates from April 18-21. If the final approvals come in as expected and SpaceX goes on schedule it will be morning launch on Monday.
There would need to be wet rehearsal today or tomorrow.
The booster would drop into the Gulf of Mexico after a landing tower simulation hover.
The Starship 24 is planning to go into the ocean off of Hawaii after a landing tower simulation hover.
Starship 27 and Starship 28 are in the high bay. Starship 28 is fully stacked.
