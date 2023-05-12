A Canadian Century

The 20th century is largely characterized as the American Century where population more than tripled from 76 million in 1900 to 282 million in 2000. It was also where America achieved economic, political and technological dominance. Canada could have an impressive Canadian century in the 21st Century. It won’t rise to number one but it could see a tripling of population and a much stronger economy.
Canada started in 2000 with 30.7 million people and is with days of reaching 40 million people.
Canada would pass the population of France in 2050 and would pass Germany around 2062. Canada would pass the population of Japan around 2070. Japan’s population is expected to fall to about 86 million in 2075 from 125 million today. Germany’s population is expected to fall to about 75 million in 2065.
Canada should still have a high per capita income and could reach fourth place in overall GDP by 2065-2080. Canada should have higher per capita income than Japan and Germany. Canada would be behind China, USA and India in GDP.
Canada population is growing faster than a 2022 high growth rate scenario forecasting over 74 million people in 2068.
The high growth rate scenario has Canada reaching 40.3 million in 2024 and 40.9 million in 2025.
Canada’s Statscan realtime estimator is at 39.89 million people today and adding 200,000 to 300,000 every 3 months.
Statscan estimated 38.9 million at Sept 30, 2022, 39.3 million at Dec 2022 and 39.56 million at March 31, 2023. This is tracking to 40.0 million at June 30, 2023 and 40.6 million at the end of 2023.
This is looking like
42 million by the end of 2025 and
47 million by 2030,
50 million by 2035 and
60 million by 2045
70 million by 2055
80 million by 2065.
Comparing to Other Countries
Canada was at 30.7 million people in 2000 and now surpassing 40 million.
Canada’s per capita nominal GDP was $24k in 2000 and the US was at $36k. Now Canada is at $55k per capita nominal in 2022 vs US at $76k.
USA has 38% more now per capita vs 50% more in 2000. Canada improved by 9%.
Germany per capita income is wis $48k now vs $24k in 2000.
Canada population increased 28% since 2000 vs US at 18%.
Japan’s population fell 1.5% from 2000 to now. Japan fell from $39k per capita GDP in 2000 to $36k today.
Wikipedia has the past and forecasted GDP.
Canada’s population and economy have been growing faster than competing developed countries from 2000 to 2023. This accelerated in 2021, 2022.
Canada as a relatively attractive immigration destination and maintaining over 500k immigration and some population growth to reach 1M more people per year.
I have a public prediction accuracy of 90% and rank 47th out of thousands of forecasters.
I have the forecasts of when Canada reaches 50 million and 60 million etc…
You might be predicting doom for many countries. I am saying Canada is around 20th in population up from 36th and goes from 9th in GDP to 4th.
Canada will and is passing Italy and Russia.
Canada has 72% of France’s total GDP. Canada was 54% of France GDP in 2000.
Canada has 68% of the UK GDP now vs 44% in 2000.
Germany, Japan, France and UK are mostly heading to shrinking populations with more aging problems.
Brazil might stay ahead of Canada but Brazil is also resource dependent and has a history of occasionally wrecking its economy.
South Korea’s population will also start shrinking badly.
India can also mess up its economy and Canada could pass them.
Canada with a decent developed economy with 70% of US per capita income and a population of 80 million in 2070 could be the 3rd largest nominal GDP country.
The US economy would still be 5-6 times bigger. China population could fall to 1 to 1.1 billion.
Tallest dwarf is still tallest dwarf. I am saying Canada moves from 9th tallest to 4th tallest.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
Speaking as a Canadian.
Is this supposed to be some kind of joke?
Canada’s main economic function is supplying raw materials to the US for less than market prices. We do not have the economic base to produce much of anything other than raw materials, and prior efforts to cultivate non-US export markets for our raw materials have been repeatedly blocked by American political sabotage.
Much of our political establishment is controlled by Americans and operates to ensure that our economic surplus is exported into the pockets of American billionaires with very little left behind for Canadians. There is no potential for Canada to develop when our ruling class does not allow us to keep the proceeds of our own ingenuity.
With the Americans well down the road to setting their own country on fire — potentially cutting off both the only market we are permitted to have and our supply of everything not pulled out of the ground — Canada will be very lucky to have a functioning economy in the next half-century much less rise to 4th place in the world GDP rankings.
Indeed, it’s much more likely that the next century will see us wind up like Ukraine rather than rise to being a significant global power.
I don’t think Canada can ever really escape the US’ shadow. Having a significantly divergent geopolitical agenda is not something America can really tolerate on its doorstep. Canada may become a bit more balanced in its relationship with the US, but really challenging the US is a terrible idea.
That’s not really the issue here. The real issue is that most of Canada is basically uninhabitable. 90% of Canadians live within 100 miles of the border with the US, clinging to the warmest sliver of land they have.
The part of Canada people actually live in isn’t actually that large, which is why Canada has a relatively high level of urbanization.
Worse, that inhabitable fraction is also Canada’s best farm land, so as the population increases, more and more of Canada’s arable land gets diverted to living space. Canada is on a glide path to cease being a net exporter of food, and become a net importer.
And thus more dependent on the US!
Data in this table is outdated. India has more people than China already.
China population is 1411M, China reported such data itself few months ago.
https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202301/17/WS63c60d34a31057c47ebaa14d.html
Year ago they were at 1412m, they dropped by around 1m in one year, not much, but it’s first such drop since centuries.
Pretty interesting actually.
How did you calculate fourth place in terms of GDP?