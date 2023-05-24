Big Nvidia AI Performance Boosts Microsoft, AMD and Tesla Afterhours

Nvidia’s huge financial performance for the quarter and strong guidance is boosting AMD, Microsoft and Tesla in the afterhours.

I think though the performance of AI will be data limited. You can only boil down and condense the available human knowledge. But moving toward optimal performance will improve things.

It will be like having pocket calculators for arithmetic but generative AI for most tasks and with a verbal interface. It is also enable super-plaigerism and DJ remixing of all known works. It also makes it super-easy to reuse and repurpose computer code.

“Intelligence” that optimally distills and finds patterns in current data will be step change but then it will s-curve plateau until we can work together to expand the boundaries. However, it will force the revaluation of the economics of creativity and intelligence.