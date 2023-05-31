Elon Will Show a New Tesla Model 3 Design in Shanghai $TSLA

Bloomberg reports that Elon will reveal the new Model 3. The first cars coming off the line Thursday are prototypes. The updated Model 3, Tesla’s first mass-market sedan, is slightly longer and sportier than the earlier version and has a sleeker interior design.

Musk met with Jin Zhuanglong, China’s minister for industry and information technology, in the country’s capital on Wednesday before traveling to the Shanghai plant.

Musk also met with head of CATL, the world’s largest battery company. CATL is a close partner for Tesla.

Tesla has forbidden employees to enter the Gigafactory with phones. This is to prevent people from sharing classified pictures of the new model.

The new model 3 should have megacastings and a structural battery pack. Drive-unit optimizations are also planned. Tesla will have fourth-generation motors featuring hairpin windings.