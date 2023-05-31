NHK, one of Japan’s main media companies, had a segment where Japan is worried about dropping from its ranking as the third place economy (nominal GDP). Japan sees its economy falling behind Germany. Germany has a population of 84 million people while Japan has 122 million. Japan’s per capita income has also cratered a rapidly greying population. Japan has 30% of its population over 65 and will have 35% over 65 by 2040.
In 2021 the number of Japanese people over 75 in need of
6 thoughts on “Japan’s Economy Is Heading for Rapid Decline and No Retirement”
All because they can’t stomach migration. Sorry, but I don’t have that much sympathy.
Low birth rates correct themselves eventually.
Accepting waves of immigrants is a quick fix that will be later problems.
Low birth rates for now but at least they don’t have to tolerate their cities becoming ghettos like in Europe
Part of the post is missing.
This has been a concern of the Japanese for a very long while. Look at Roujin Z-0001; An anime about a robotic hospital bed for geriatric patients, necessitated by a shortage of nurses.
More than 3 decades ago they saw a future where they were overloaded with geriatric patients to the point where they’d have to automate their care.
I believe the Japanese heavy expenditure on humanoid robots is motivated by their expectation of a huge labor shortage. Not just a shortage of industrial labor, but geriatric care, retail, every field.
You can also see them doing a lot of research on somatic cloning.
If you can connect the dots, while they don’t publicly say it, they may be looking at repopulating using cloning and humanoid robot nannies. Not the sort of thing they could openly advocate at this point, but they’ve been working hard on the necessary components.
From the Japanese perspective, they’d save themselves while remaining Japanese, unlike all the Western countries that have bet on extremely high levels of immigration from third world countries.
If the situation gets really bad and the technology abides, nations will be producing babies using ectogenesis as soon as they can (intersecting the cloning interest).
With their care being state driven (yeah, no way for that to go wrong) or given to volunteers in exchange of some benefit. Either a stipend/salary/tax cuts. Or people could simply be forced to raise their replacement, maybe their clones if there is no other option. Right, coerced parenthood.
Sounds very Brave New World? yeah, but the world has proven to surpass fiction relatively often, and population being destiny is one of those things you can’t negotiate with.
How the eff can the GDP of the most sanctioned country in the history of the planet even be on this list?! And also continue to rise! If you figure in PPP, then Russia will be even higher …
“the most sanctioned country in the history of the planet ”
I don’t see North Korea anywhere on that list.
OK, seriously: Russia is an energy exporter, and Europe is actively making themselves more dependent on energy imports, except for France. I assume the IMF is figuring that the Ukraine war ends soon, and then Russia is selling huge amounts of gas to Europe.
Otherwise those number make no sense at all.