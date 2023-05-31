Japan’s Economy Is Heading for Rapid Decline and No Retirement

NHK, one of Japan’s main media companies, had a segment where Japan is worried about dropping from its ranking as the third place economy (nominal GDP). Japan sees its economy falling behind Germany. Germany has a population of 84 million people while Japan has 122 million. Japan’s per capita income has also cratered a rapidly greying population. Japan has 30% of its population over 65 and will have 35% over 65 by 2040.

In 2021 the number of Japanese people over 75 in need of