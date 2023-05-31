There was a conference discussion on moon and Mars space development.
JAXA described making a 300 kg unmanned rover for the South Pole of the moon.
JAXA will then make an 11 ton manned rover for the Artemis project.
NASA Talked about Artemis and DARPA talked about DRACO leap ahead nuclear propulsion
SpaceX senior director Nick Cummings talked about SpaceX Starship, the lunar Starship and the Mars Starship. At 1:27, Nick talks about the huge size of the crew deck mockup.
Progress Toward Mars
8:30-8:40AM ET | Welcome to Day 1 of the 2023 Humans to Mars Summit
● Janet Ivey (Explore Mars, Inc. | President)
● Chris Carberry (Explore Mars, Inc. | CEO)
8:40-9:10AM ET | Fireside Chat with NASA Associate Administrator, Robert Cabana
● Facilitator: Alicia Brown (NASA | Associate Administrator for Legislative and
Intergovernmental Affairs)
● Robert Cabana (NASA | Associate Administrator)
9:10-10:05AM ET | Artemis III to Mars: How will Lunar Surface Missions Advance
Humans to Mars?
● Moderator: Beth Mund (Casual Space | Host)
● Masaki Fujimoto (JAXA | Deputy Director General of the Institute of Space
and Astronautical Sciences)
● Shatel Bhakta (NASA | ESDMD Strategy & Architecture Office, Lunar Architecture
Team Lead)
● Ben Tatman (Advanced Space | Senior Astrodynamics and Satellite Navigation
Engineer, Section & Project Lead)
● Joe Cassady (Aerojet Rocketdyne | Exec. Director, Space)
● Nicholas Cummings (SpaceX | Senior Director, Program Development, Civil
and National Security Space)
10:05-10:35AM ET | Networking Break (Not likely to have programming)
10:35-11:25AM ET | DRACO Program – Nuclear Propulsion
● Moderator: Dr. Bhavya Lal (NASA | Associate Administrator for Technology,
Policy, and Strategy)
● Dr. Tabitha Dodson (DARPA | DRACO Program Manager)
● Anthony Calomino (NASA | STMD, Space Nuclear Technology Portfolio
Manager)
11:25-11:35AM ET | How Space Debris Could Prevent Mission to Mars
● Brian Bartelo (Student | The Mars Generation)
11:35-12:30PM ET | Mars Science Precursors and Objectives
● Moderator: James Green (NASA Chief Scientist, Retired)
● Lori S. Glaze (NASA | Director, Planetary Science Division)
● Albert Haldemann (ESA – ESTEC | Mars Chief Engineer, Mars Exploration
Group)
● Masaki Fujimoto (JAXA | Deputy Director General of the Institute of Space
and Astronautical Sciences)
12:30-2:00PM | Lunch Break – We will have 1 hr of programming during this intermission
2:00-2:20PM ET | The Power of Inclusion: Advancing the Goal of Humans On Mars By
Empowering Underserved Communities Through Analogs and Space Camps
● Mac Malkawi (Borderless Labs Inc. | Founder and President)
● Salam Abulhaija (Borderless Labs Inc (BLINC) | Science Communicator)
2:20-2:50PM ET | Industry Leadership Perspective: The Future of Space
● Salvatore T. "Tory" Bruno (ULA | President and Chief Executive Officer)
2:50-3:10PM ET | Networking Break (Not likely to have programming)
3:10-4:00PM ET | Artemis Accords: An International Campaign to The Moon and Mars
● Moderator: Mike Gold (Redwire | Chief Growth Officer)
● Masami Onoda (JAXA | Director, Washington D.C. Office)
● Valda Vikmanis-Keller (U.S. State Department | Director, Office of Space
Affairs, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific
Affairs)
● Aniello Violetti (Embassy of Italy | Space Attaché)
● Gabriel Swiney (NASA | Senior Policy Advisor, Office of Technology, Policy,
and Strategy)
4:00-4:15PM ET | Explore Mars: Who Are We/Awards Ceremony – Including Mars
Innovation Challenge Winner Announcement
4:15-4:30 ET | Charity Weeden (Astroscale | Vice President of Global Space Policy and
Government Relations)
● Charity Weeden (Astroscale | Vice President of Global Space Policy and
Government Relations)
4:30-5:20PM ET | NASA Objectives: What Next? Fireside Chat
● Moderator: Jeff Foust (Space News | Senior Staff Writer)
● Dr. Bhavya Lal (NASA | Associate Administrator for Technology, Policy, and
Strategy)
● Dr. Kurt (Spuds) Vogel (NASA | Director of Space Architectures, Office of the
Administrator)
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.