There was a conference discussion on moon and Mars space development.

JAXA described making a 300 kg unmanned rover for the South Pole of the moon.

JAXA will then make an 11 ton manned rover for the Artemis project.

NASA Talked about Artemis and DARPA talked about DRACO leap ahead nuclear propulsion

SpaceX senior director Nick Cummings talked about SpaceX Starship, the lunar Starship and the Mars Starship. At 1:27, Nick talks about the huge size of the crew deck mockup.

Progress Toward Mars

8:30-8:40AM ET | Welcome to Day 1 of the 2023 Humans to Mars Summit

● Janet Ivey (Explore Mars, Inc. | President)

● Chris Carberry (Explore Mars, Inc. | CEO)

8:40-9:10AM ET | Fireside Chat with NASA Associate Administrator, Robert Cabana

● Facilitator: Alicia Brown (NASA | Associate Administrator for Legislative and

Intergovernmental Affairs)

● Robert Cabana (NASA | Associate Administrator)

9:10-10:05AM ET | Artemis III to Mars: How will Lunar Surface Missions Advance

Humans to Mars?

● Moderator: Beth Mund (Casual Space | Host)

● Masaki Fujimoto (JAXA | Deputy Director General of the Institute of Space

and Astronautical Sciences)

● Shatel Bhakta (NASA | ESDMD Strategy & Architecture Office, Lunar Architecture

Team Lead)

● Ben Tatman (Advanced Space | Senior Astrodynamics and Satellite Navigation

Engineer, Section & Project Lead)

● Joe Cassady (Aerojet Rocketdyne | Exec. Director, Space)

● Nicholas Cummings (SpaceX | Senior Director, Program Development, Civil

and National Security Space)

10:05-10:35AM ET | Networking Break (Not likely to have programming)

10:35-11:25AM ET | DRACO Program – Nuclear Propulsion

● Moderator: Dr. Bhavya Lal (NASA | Associate Administrator for Technology,

Policy, and Strategy)

● Dr. Tabitha Dodson (DARPA | DRACO Program Manager)

● Anthony Calomino (NASA | STMD, Space Nuclear Technology Portfolio

Manager)

11:25-11:35AM ET | How Space Debris Could Prevent Mission to Mars

● Brian Bartelo (Student | The Mars Generation)

11:35-12:30PM ET | Mars Science Precursors and Objectives

● Moderator: James Green (NASA Chief Scientist, Retired)

● Lori S. Glaze (NASA | Director, Planetary Science Division)

● Albert Haldemann (ESA – ESTEC | Mars Chief Engineer, Mars Exploration

Group)

● Masaki Fujimoto (JAXA | Deputy Director General of the Institute of Space

and Astronautical Sciences)

12:30-2:00PM | Lunch Break – We will have 1 hr of programming during this intermission

2:00-2:20PM ET | The Power of Inclusion: Advancing the Goal of Humans On Mars By

Empowering Underserved Communities Through Analogs and Space Camps

● Mac Malkawi (Borderless Labs Inc. | Founder and President)

● Salam Abulhaija (Borderless Labs Inc (BLINC) | Science Communicator)

2:20-2:50PM ET | Industry Leadership Perspective: The Future of Space

● Salvatore T. "Tory" Bruno (ULA | President and Chief Executive Officer)

2:50-3:10PM ET | Networking Break (Not likely to have programming)

3:10-4:00PM ET | Artemis Accords: An International Campaign to The Moon and Mars

● Moderator: Mike Gold (Redwire | Chief Growth Officer)

● Masami Onoda (JAXA | Director, Washington D.C. Office)

● Valda Vikmanis-Keller (U.S. State Department | Director, Office of Space

Affairs, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific

Affairs)

● Aniello Violetti (Embassy of Italy | Space Attaché)

● Gabriel Swiney (NASA | Senior Policy Advisor, Office of Technology, Policy,

and Strategy)

4:00-4:15PM ET | Explore Mars: Who Are We/Awards Ceremony – Including Mars

Innovation Challenge Winner Announcement

4:15-4:30 ET | Charity Weeden (Astroscale | Vice President of Global Space Policy and

Government Relations)

● Charity Weeden (Astroscale | Vice President of Global Space Policy and

Government Relations)

4:30-5:20PM ET | NASA Objectives: What Next? Fireside Chat

● Moderator: Jeff Foust (Space News | Senior Staff Writer)

● Dr. Bhavya Lal (NASA | Associate Administrator for Technology, Policy, and

Strategy)

● Dr. Kurt (Spuds) Vogel (NASA | Director of Space Architectures, Office of the

Administrator)