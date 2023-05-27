Future Population is All About Willing Mothers and Surrogate Mothers

Total fertility rate is the average number of babies that a woman will have in a particular population. However, only half of those babies will be girls to become future mothers. Two people had the children but if they have only one child then only half of the couples have a girl who could be a future mother. Women are fertile from 15 to 39. All developed countries other than Israel are below replacement level birthrates. This means that on average the mothers and fathers are not having the children needed to replace the couple.

I will describe how this causes delayed population collapse and what can be done to possibly fix this global problem. The low birthrate problem can be fixed or mitigated by giving free medical procedures to harvest younger and healthier eggs and freezing them for later surrogate mothers. The immigration and other free social service policies should be used to close the birthrate shortage.

A daughter born in 2023 could have children from 2038 to 2062. However, there would only be half as many potential mothers for a country that has TFR 1.0 for two decades. Such a country would need average fertility to go to 4.0 for two decades to recover from two decadew of 1.0 TFR. Today, people on average are dying when they are 85 or even 90. If a country has 40 years with a low birthrate, the population would not be cratering for a few decades but the number of fertile women could drop to 25-30% of the old level.

The number of girls in Japan of age 0-10 is 4.25 million. There are 6.3 million Japanese women of age 30-39 who are aging out of fertility.

Japan is losing 2 million women per decade in terms of fertile women.

By 2300, Japan could have only 2-3 million people from its current population of 122 million. However, the low number of mothers would be locked in sixty years before each step down in population.



China will soon be losing 25-30 million fertile women per decade. If those women also only have one child in their life time, then there will be another halving fertile women in 2050-2080.



South Korea has a total fertility rate (TFR) of 0.78 and China has a TFR of 1.18. Taiwan and other asian and European countries have those levels of fertility as well.

China’s population is 1.42 billion people. Sustaining that population level if people have a life expectancy of 100 would require 10 million babies per year with each woman having 2.1 children.

Options for Increasing Fertility

The policies for making society more family and baby friendly have been tried in many European countries and the best results increase total factor fertility from about 1.2 to 1.5.

Longevity does not improve the situation. Increasing the fertile ages for women beyond 40 and encouraging those older women to have babies would improve the situation. The other option is to encourage (bribe) women to freeze eggs when they are young and the eggs are healthy. Have societal arrangements made to pay for childcare, education and medical procedures for all mothers and surrogate mothers and their children.

Japan can either encourage 200,000 more of their own women to surrogate children or encourage the immigration of 200,000 women per year who would be willing and eager to surrogate children. Japan’s aging population is causing an abundance of abandoned houses. Surrogate mothers and their families and any Japanese women having two or more children could be given massively subsidized and even free housing.

Fertility and Age

Your chance of conceiving quickly does depend on your age. Women are most fertile between the ages of 20 and 24. It can take much longer to get pregnant when you hit your late 30s or early 40s. You may have problems conceiving at all.

Most couples (85 per cent) will conceive within a year if they stop using contraception and have regular sex. Regular sex means making love every two to three days throughout your cycle. This gives you the best chance of conceiving.

About half of the women who don’t get pregnant in the first year do conceive during the following year. Another one per cent get pregnant if they keep trying for another year. So it pays to keep trying. This leaves about seven per cent of couples in the general population who do not conceive within three years.

Figures for women aged 35 are similar, with 94 per cent conceiving within three years. By 38 years of age only 77 per cent of women fall pregnant within three years.