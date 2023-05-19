SpaceX Raptor Test Fired into a Water Cooled Steel Plate

SpaceX Raptor is test fired into a water cooled steel plate.
Raptor test firing into a water cooled steel plate 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oXUp5PGqbf
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 19, 2023
This is going to work. It takes so much energy to turn water into steam, it is so cheap, and it absorbs acoustic energy. The key development is the sinking of reinforced piles beneath the pad.
I’d bet the next launch will orbit .