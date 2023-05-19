SpaceX Raptor Test Fired into a Water Cooled Steel Plate

by

SpaceX Raptor is test fired into a water cooled steel plate.

1 thought on “SpaceX Raptor Test Fired into a Water Cooled Steel Plate”

  1. This is going to work. It takes so much energy to turn water into steam, it is so cheap, and it absorbs acoustic energy. The key development is the sinking of reinforced piles beneath the pad.
    I’d bet the next launch will orbit .

    Reply

Leave a Comment