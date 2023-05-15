Top Ten Economies of 2030, 2040 and 2050

There is minor changes in the rankings of the top ten economies based upon currency fluctuations and some economic overperformance. France and Japan’s economies will be falling with sluggish economic growth and falling populations. Japan could lose 20% of its population by 2050 falling from 125 million to 105 million people. Japan is the 3rd largest economy on a nominal exchange rate basis now but could fall to 5th by 2030 and to 6th by 2035. India, Germany and the UK will move up in ranking.

Canada has 25% more per capita income than people in France. Canada with 53 million people would pass the overall GDP of France. France has flat to decreasing population. Canada with a population of 60 million would pass the GDP of the UK.

The more people that Canada converts from student and work visa into citizens means a larger pool of future family sponsorships. Canada added 1.05 million people in 2022. Canada is increasing immigration by about 100,000 per year from the 437,000 in 2022. Canada could sustain adding an average of 1.2 to 1.3 million people each year. This would enable Canada to reach nearly 50 million people by 2030 and 65 million people by 2040.

In this high population growth scenario for Canada, Canada passes the economy of France around 2032 and passes the UK by about 2038. Canada could pass Japan around 2035.

Canada would remain the 5th place world economy for decades until their population reaches German levels or if the economies of Indonesia, Brazil or one of the other emerging countries do very well.

Canada has over 1.4 million international students and people on temporary work Visas. Canada could convert over half of those people into citizens outside of the immigration process. Canada’s population growth in 2022 was led by temporary immigration, as there was a net increase of around 607,782 non-permanent residents. There were over 645,000 temporary work permits to foreigners in the first ten months of 2022, nearly four times the previous year’s total. In addition, as of December 31st, 2022, there are 807,750 international students holding valid study permits, another all-time high number.