Worst Year in US Bank Failures Will Get Worse

3 of America’s 4 largest bank failures have occurred in the past two months. This has cost FDIC’s deposit insurance fund ~$35 billion. The fund started the year with about $125 billion.
$20 billion for Silicon Valley (mainly bailing out uninsured depositors)
$2.5 billion for Signature
$13 billion for First Republic
By many measures, this it the worst year in bank failures.
Academic Researchers have found that 190 more banks with $300 billion are at risk of failure.
The ones that seem most at risk are PacWest Bancorp, Western Alliance and Zion.
