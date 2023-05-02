Worst Year in US Bank Failures Will Get Worse

3 of America’s 4 largest bank failures have occurred in the past two months. This has cost FDIC’s deposit insurance fund ~$35 billion. The fund started the year with about $125 billion.

$20 billion for Silicon Valley (mainly bailing out uninsured depositors)
$2.5 billion for Signature
$13 billion for First Republic

By many measures, this it the worst year in bank failures.

Academic Researchers have found that 190 more banks with $300 billion are at risk of failure.

The ones that seem most at risk are PacWest Bancorp, Western Alliance and Zion.

