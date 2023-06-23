25,000 Wagner Mercenaries Seemed to Have Turned Against Putin

by

There are reports of fighting between Wagner group mercenaries and regular Russian army. There are reports that Putin is in hiding.

Russia’s FSB security service accused Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin of calling for an “armed rebellion” when he vowed retaliation after claiming Moscow’s military killed a “huge amount” of his mercenaries in a strike on a camp.

The FSB urged Wagner fighters to “stop the columns” and detain their leader. Russian state TV interrupted programming Friday night to report a defense ministry statement claiming Prigozhin’s comments did not correspond to reality.

Security has been stepped up around Moscow — whose mayor said “anti-terrorist measures” are being carried out — and in the city of Rostov near southeast Ukraine, state media reported.

Russia said Kyiv was “taking advantage” of Prigozhin’s “provocation” to make inroads around the eastern city of Bakhmut.

