25,000 Wagner Mercenaries Seemed to Have Turned Against Putin

There are reports of fighting between Wagner group mercenaries and regular Russian army. There are reports that Putin is in hiding.

Russia’s FSB security service accused Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin of calling for an “armed rebellion” when he vowed retaliation after claiming Moscow’s military killed a “huge amount” of his mercenaries in a strike on a camp.

The FSB urged Wagner fighters to “stop the columns” and detain their leader. Russian state TV interrupted programming Friday night to report a defense ministry statement claiming Prigozhin’s comments did not correspond to reality.

Security has been stepped up around Moscow — whose mayor said “anti-terrorist measures” are being carried out — and in the city of Rostov near southeast Ukraine, state media reported.

Russia said Kyiv was “taking advantage” of Prigozhin’s “provocation” to make inroads around the eastern city of Bakhmut.

The Wagner PMC Group has announced that they have Captured the Southern Military District Headquarters within the the City of Rostov-on-Don in the Rostov Region of Southwestern Russia. pic.twitter.com/730rL9uetq — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2023

⚡️BREAKING: The civil war between Wagner and The Russian Government has begun. Prigozhin calls for Shoigu to be hanged in the red square and Russia strikes Wagner encampments. Unbelievable! https://t.co/Wx9Ch5hh5d pic.twitter.com/2QsLMzy6Rv — The Enforcer (@ItsTheEnforcer) June 23, 2023

#BREAKING Moscow strikes kill 'huge' number of Wagner forces: chief pic.twitter.com/IqvnFhumRe — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 23, 2023

Wagner mercenaries march on Moscow to target 'evil' military top brass: Putin on alert as Prigozhin enters Russia, claims to down helicopter and vows 'we'll destroy anything, we'll go all the way' – Kremlin says he's inciting CIVIL WAR and deploys troops >>… pic.twitter.com/DYrqe7Szvz — JOE 🇦🇺 (@Joeontheloose) June 24, 2023