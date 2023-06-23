Musk-Haters Make Falsifiable Claims

BA Rehl and presumably Youtuber Common Sense Skeptic make the following claims:

1. Starlink won’t be profitable and will fail. It needs to be in a higher orbit.

2. Starship won’t become operational and won’t complete Artemis 3.

3. CyberTruck will not exceed 50k units/year, 250k total.

4. Tesla facing bankruptcy by 2027.

Youtuber Common Sense Skeptic seems to make the claim that Starlink will not be profitable and will fail but he also says that SpaceX Starlink will never make the $30 billion profit implied in a 2016 internal projection leaked to the Wall Street Journal.

I predict that the first parts of the first three items will be settled in 2024.

* Starlink will be profitable. The evidence for this might not be conclusive until there are financials released as part of an IPO.

* Starship will become operational. It will successfully fly to orbit in one of the next three launches.

* Tesla Cybertruck will sell over 50k units in 2024.

Tesla will not become bankrupt.

Artemis 3 NASA Mission

Artemis 3 is planned as the first crewed Moon landing mission of the Artemis program and the first crewed flight of the Starship HLS lander.Artemis 3 is planned to be the second crewed Artemis mission and the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17 in December 1972. Originally scheduled to be launched in 2024, as of June 2023, the mission is likely not to take place before 2026.

On 16 April 2021, NASA selected SpaceX to develop Starship HLS and deliver it to NRHO prior to arrival of the crew for use on the Artemis 3 mission. The delivery requires that Starship HLS be refueled in low Earth orbit (LEO) before boosting to the NRHO, and this refueling requires a pre-positioned propellant depot in LEO that is filled by multiple tanker flights. Two astronauts will transfer from Orion to Starship HLS, which will descend to the lunar surface and sustain them for several days before returning them to Orion. Following the return of the astronauts, Starship HLS will be disposed of by sending it into heliocentric orbit.