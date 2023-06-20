Balancing Rotating Space Stations Made With SpaceX Starships

If we connect SpaceX Starships for space stations and rotate them for artificial gravity then we have to make sure they are rotationally stable.

A Space Station with three SpaceX Starships with one in the center for docking is not rotationally stable. A two SpaceX Starship system is rotationally stable. The central structure for docking that is balanced when rotating.

