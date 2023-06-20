Lost Submarine Has NOT Been Found

A submersible taking tourists to the wreck of the Titanic has disappeared.

It is still not found. Apologies, a source that said it was found was fake. NOTE: The original article had to be deleted to accelerate removal from Googla mobile pages and search. The comments on the original article pointed out that major new sources with live updates are reporting the search as ongoing and the search is unsuccessful. The comments correctly criticized the incorrect report.

It had about 72-96 hours of emergency air and survivability. The tours are run by OceanGate, an expedition startup with a focus on the deep sea. Local submarine expert Greg Williams says the vessels have gone missing or faced danger before. A search effort for a missing submarine carrying five people to view the Titanic wreckage is underway.

There are about forty hours left to find the submarine.

“Titan,” a 21-foot submersible — a smaller, less-powerful type of submarine that launches from a mother ship — began its annual dive taking a group of marine experts and paying tourists to the wreck site Sunday. But Titan lost contact after about an hour and 45 minutes.

The five people on board include one pilot and four “mission specialists,” said Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the US Coast Guard’s First District. OceanGate CEO and founder Stockton Rush is among those onboard, according to a source with knowledge of the mission plan.

A British businessman based in the United Arab Emirates, Hamish Harding, is onboard.

The deepest ever underwater rescue was that of Roger Chapman and Roger Mallinson, who were rescued from the Pisces III submersible at depths of 1,575 feet in 1973. They were trapped for 76 hours before finally being hauled to the surface. The Titanic wreckage is much deeper, sitting nearly 13,000 feet below sea level. Other emergency rescue submarines can only to a depth of about 2000 feet.

Praying for the safe return of : Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 73

Stockton Rush, 61

Hamish Harding, 58

Shahzada Dawood, 48

Praying for the safe return of : Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 73
Stockton Rush, 61
Hamish Harding, 58
Shahzada Dawood, 48
Sulaiman Dawood, 19

37 hours left of oxygen. No beacon installed and so far search has yielded no results. Considering the depths rescue efforts face, its not looking good. Missing since sunday.