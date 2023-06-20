Elon Musk Announces He Will Invest in India

Elon Musk announced to the press that he will invest in India. Presumably this will be some kind of Tesla factory.
Based upon India taxing and custom duties of vehicles, Tesla will likely at least assemble vehicles in India.
Custom duties for fully built cars are about 70-100% while assembled vehicles are far less.
BREAKING: Elon Musk confirmed @Tesla is looking to invest in India & says he is visiting next year.
“We don’t want to jump the gun on an announcement, but it’s quite likely that there will be a significant investment and relationship in the future.” pic.twitter.com/09RMDaZlRZ
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 20, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.