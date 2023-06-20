Elon Musk Announces He Will Invest in India

Elon Musk announced to the press that he will invest in India. Presumably this will be some kind of Tesla factory.

Based upon India taxing and custom duties of vehicles, Tesla will likely at least assemble vehicles in India.

Custom duties for fully built cars are about 70-100% while assembled vehicles are far less.

BREAKING: Elon Musk confirmed @Tesla is looking to invest in India & says he is visiting next year. “We don’t want to jump the gun on an announcement, but it’s quite likely that there will be a significant investment and relationship in the future.” pic.twitter.com/09RMDaZlRZ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 20, 2023