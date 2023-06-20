SpaceX Starship Better for Giant Stations Than Old Shuttle Tank Station Concepts

There was a lot of designs for Space stations created in the 1980s when space enthusiasts hoped to carry the Shuttles External fuel tanks into space.

There were issues about making the large volumes habitable. A crewed SpaceX Starship will start off as a human habitable building block.

The old shuttle ET (external tank) designs imagined magnetically coupling the units end to end or side to side.

Above is a 14 tank station design. Twelve around the outside and two in the center

Spacex is improving the Raptor engines and could enable 300 tons of payload in each non-usable launch.

More powerful Raptor engines would enable SpaceX to send up Starships that were longer and had more internal volume.