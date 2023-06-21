Ford Predictions of Niche Cybertruck Will Echo Predictions of iPhone Failure

During an interview with CNBC/Mad Money/Jim Cramer, Ford CEO Jim Farley dismissed the Tesla Cybertruck as a high-end product targeted at Silicon Valley rather than a truck for real working people.

In the United States, Ford F-Series deliveries totaled 170,377 units in Q1 2023, an increase of about 21 percent compared to 140,701 units sold in Q1 2022. Ford F-150 Lightning sales totaled 4,291 units in Q1 2023.

I predict the Ford CEO predictions of Tesla Cybertruck being a niche product will end up the same as cellphone competitors to Apple predicting the iPhone would be a niche product.

We will see what the pricing is for the Cybertruck in August or September, 2023. The pricing, range and production specifications will be big factor in how Tesla compares to the Ford Lightning and the Rivian R1T and R1S.



Microsoft x-CEO Balmer and the Apple iPhone

“There’s no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. No chance. It’s a $500 subsidized item,” said then-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

In 2014, Balmer expressed his regret that Microsoft did not get into cellphone hardware earlier.

Blackberry Response to Apple IPhone

Mike Lazaridis, the founder and vice chairman of BlackBerry at the time, was watching the 2007 televised report of the Apple iPhone announcement from his treadmill.

“How did they do that?” he wondered.

Lazaridis’ response along with that of his company are detailed in a new book out today, showing in detail how BlackBerry went from being the seemingly unstoppable king of smartphones, to an also-ran.

BlackBerry’s executives were at first in awe of Apple’s ability to pack so many features into one phone, but they weren’t impressed enough to race to build a consumer device that was just as useful and aesthetically pleasing.

Instead they comforted themselves with reminders that the iPhone’s keyboard was difficult to use and the battery life, terrible. BlackBerry was leading the pack, after all.

The next day Mr. Lazaridis grabbed his co-CEO Jim Balsillie at the office and pulled him in front of a computer.

“Jim, I want you to watch this,” he said, pointing to a webcast of the iPhone unveiling. “They put a full Web browser on that thing. The carriers aren’t letting us put a full browser on our products.”

Mr. Balsillie’s first thought was RIM was losing AT&T as a customer.

“Apple’s got a better deal,” Mr. Balsillie said. “We were never allowed that. The U.S. market is going to be tougher.”

“These guys are really, really good,” Mr. Lazaridis replied. “This is different.”

“It’s OK—we’ll be fine,” Mr. Balsillie responded.

Nokia and Techcrunch Also Predicted Niche iPhone

“The development of mobile phones will be similar in PCs. Even with the Mac, Apple has attracted much attention at first, but they have still remained a niche manufacturer. That will be in mobile phones as well,” Nokia chief strategist Anssi Vanjoki told a German newspaper at the time.

Techcrunch predicted that when the iPhone is rushed to market. Digg [the Internet] will be full of horror stories from the poor saps who camped out at their local AT&T store, only to find their purchase was buggier than a camp cabin.