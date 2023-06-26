James Cameron Talks About Preventable OceanGate Submarine Tragedy

James Cameron knew that the submarine was lost on Monday. He said communications and location transponder was lost at the same time on descent.

James Cameron went three times deeper than the Titanic wreck in his own submarine that went to the bottom of the Marianas trench.

The submarine community wrote to the company to tell them to get the submarine certified.

James Cameron asked around to operators of hydrophones and sonar. They confirmed the loud bang at the same time as transponder loss.

There was no deep ocean search. The remote operated vehicle went to the last known location and found the wreckage in hours.

The US Coast Guard and Navy were aware of the situation (lost communication, lost transponder, bang on sonar).

There was no deep submarine disaster for 63 years before Oceangate. There were some shallow submarine fatalities in the 1960s.

This was a tragedy that was very avoidable. They should not have cut corners on vehicle to take paying passengers.

They should not have used materials which would deteriorate over several trips and fail catastrophically.

The implosion was in milliseconds. It is like 50 lbs of TNT. It takes about 250 milliseconds for nerves to send signals to the brain. There would be no sensation of the implosion. You are then boom you are gone. There is no body to recover.