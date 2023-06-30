Japan Considering Military-Grade SpaceX STARLINK

The Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) has been testing SpaceX’s Starlink satellite communication (satcom) services since March, a spokesperson for the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) told Janes on 27 June.

This would be relying on SpaceX Starlink to provide secure and unjammable communications in the event of a conflict with China or Russia.

STARLINK is providing such military grade communications for the Ukraine. Russian military hackers have not been able to hack and disable Starlink.