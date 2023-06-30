Japan Considering Military-Grade SpaceX STARLINK

by

The Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) has been testing SpaceX’s Starlink satellite communication (satcom) services since March, a spokesperson for the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) told Janes on 27 June.

This would be relying on SpaceX Starlink to provide secure and unjammable communications in the event of a conflict with China or Russia.

STARLINK is providing such military grade communications for the Ukraine. Russian military hackers have not been able to hack and disable Starlink.

1 thought on “Japan Considering Military-Grade SpaceX STARLINK”

  1. Isn’t it a bit precarious to rely on a private company for this.

    Also, what is the internal security at spacex?
    It one thing to hack from the basement, it’s another to take the spacex workers families hostage.

    Reply

Leave a Comment