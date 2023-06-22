Joe Rogan is Impressed With Zuckerberg Jiu Jitsu Skills

by

Joe Rogan says Zuckerberg went undercover with a covid mask and fake name and won a Blue belt competition.

Others are not as impressed.

Mark Zuckerberg could soon fight Elon Musk.

1 thought on “Joe Rogan is Impressed With Zuckerberg Jiu Jitsu Skills”

Leave a Comment