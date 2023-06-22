Debris is Wreckage of the Lost Submarine #OCEANGATE

The debris found by the US Coast Guard came from missing Titan sub, says friend of passengers Titan submersible from OceanGate. “A landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible” have been found, friend and expert David Mearns tells the BBC.

There was a new report from the US Coast Guard looking for the lost OceanGate Titan submarine. The Titan submarine is a 21 foot long tourist submarine that can go down 13,000 feet to the wreck of the Titanic.

The US is scheduled to host a press briefing Thursday at 3pm EST to discuss findings from the Horizon Arctic’s ROV on the sea floor near the Titanic.

A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023

The Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic has deployed an ROV that has reached the sea floor and began its search for the missing sub. #Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023

The French vessel L'Atalante has just deployed their ROV. #Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023