Debris is Wreckage of the Lost Submarine #OCEANGATE

The debris found by the US Coast Guard came from missing Titan sub, says friend of passengers Titan submersible from OceanGate. “A landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible” have been found, friend and expert David Mearns tells the BBC.

There was a new report from the US Coast Guard looking for the lost OceanGate Titan submarine. The Titan submarine is a 21 foot long tourist submarine that can go down 13,000 feet to the wreck of the Titanic.

The US is scheduled to host a press briefing Thursday at 3pm EST to discuss findings from the Horizon Arctic’s ROV on the sea floor near the Titanic.

