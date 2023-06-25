Mars Direct 3.0

Mars Direct 3 offers a modular approach to solving the many challenges for a SpaceX Starship Mars mission. This includes the development of a new Mars lander -based on SpaceX’s Starship vehicle- to serve as the crewed ship, while keeping the Starship as a cargo ship, though a Starship-only approach is also considered. Mars Direct 3 has a paper that describes all of the steps.

NOTE: The NASA Moxie mission has validated Oxygen production on Mars. NASA plan is to produce 25 to 30 tons of oxygen in one year using about 25,000 to 30,000 watt of power plant. The Perseverance power system provided only about 100 watts. Moxie worked. Oxygen production was first achieved on April 20, 2021, in Jezero Crater, producing 5.37 grams (0.189 oz) of oxygen, equivalent to what an astronaut on Mars would need to breathe for roughly 10 minutes. MOXIE is designed to safely generate up to 10 g/h (0.35 oz/h) of oxygen, with theoretical production limited to 12 grams per hour (0.42 oz/h) of oxygen due to the limited capacity of the 4 ampere flight power supply. You send the Oxygen and Methalox production in an unmanned mission and then you send people. The people will be greeted on Mars with full fuel tanks of oxygen and methalox and deployed solar power. It would be foolish to try to produce oxygen and fuel after humans arrive no Mars.

ISRU (In Situ Resource Utilization) is to reduce the mass and cost of systems. You can alway bring what you cannot generate with ISRU. ISRU makes sense when it reduces the mass of the mission. You can always make a bigger mission especially if SpaceX Starship reduces the cost of flying to space by 10 to 100 times. It is a question of cost. An oxygen only ISRU plan means you have to bring other materials. It is a question of cost and not feasability.

Mars Direct 3 accounts for four vehicles launched to the surface of Mars within the timeframe of two launch windows, one of them with a crew of 6 astronauts set to stay on Mars for one and a half years and depart to Earth with locally produced fuel. There are also Starship only plans.

With safety being the primary goal, the plan is built with a number of back-ups and contingency plans to account for the failed landing of three of the four ships, month-long global dust storms, crash landings, failed ISRU and other incidents that may occur, while still returning astronauts safely to the Earth.

In 2019, Dr. Robert Zubrin presented Mars Direct 2, a modification of SpaceX’s plan suggesting the use of the Starship system as a heavy launch vehicle to launch a different -smaller- vehicle to Low Earth Orbit or a highly elliptical orbit nearing Earth escape. This smaller ship would finish the trans-Mars injection and land there.

This high orbit alternative would require on-orbit refueling and would still allow the smaller vehicle to deliver a significant payload to the surface of Mars. (Zubrin, 2019)

The main reason for this change is to reduce the amount of power required to create the fuel needed for the return to Earth. The proposed “Mini-Starship” would require around a factor of five less fuel while delivering, in the elliptical orbit configuration, around a third of the cargo.

Pioneer Astronautics demonstrated a reactor capable of producing 1 Kg a day of methalox fuel from hydrogen and carbon dioxide while consuming a power of 700W. For 710 tons in 400 days that is 1.89 MW. (Zubrin et al., 2013). Assuming 400 days to produce the 710 tons of fuel needed, 352 tons of water (for electrolysis) and 1.89 MW of power would be needed. Using the methods and assumptions detailed (including a 20% margin for safety), the solar infrastructure would be:

• 229.2 tons in mass.

• 3437.4 cubic meters in volume.

• 57290.1 square meters in area.

If nuclear energy is not available for this mission, solar energy is the only alternative. These panels have to be deployed, maintained and cleaned for long periods of time. But what is the mass, area and volume of the panels needed?

For the calculation, the following assumptions are made:

• 0.5862 KW per square meter of solar irradiance.

• Night loss of 50%.

• Losses due to weather and latitude of 55%.

• 30% efficiency of panels.

• 4 Kg per square meter of panel.

• Panel thickness of 5 cm.

• 20% margin added to mass and volume for stacking and other uncertainties.

The result is 24.8 tons of panels, covering an area of 6209.4 m2. When stacked inside of the Starship, they would occupy 372.6 m3 of the estimated 650 m3 volume of the Starship cargo bay. For Starship, this would be 98 tons, 24501 m2 and 1225 m3 respectively.

By using the Caravel as well as Starship, the fuel requirement is for the former while the cargo capacity is that of the latter.

This means that the panels impose a proportionately smaller mass penalty on the mission. What had to be delivered in three launches can now be delivered in one, with room and mass to spare.

Mars Direct 3 Starship-only version.

An operation on Mars 4 times the scale would require increasing the labor force. With science not depending on the scale, this mission would require 10 to 15 astronauts. With the uncertainties associated with the first missions, this means risking more lives. Requiring three more critical landings and twice the amount of launches would also decrease the chance of mission success. On the other hand, the same or equivalent versions of most of the contingency plans explored for a Caravel & Starship approach would be viable.

