Musk and Zuckerberg Cage Match

Mark Zuckerberg is creating a Twitter competitor at Instagram. The internal codename for the app is “Project 92” and it could be called Thread.

They are talking to creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run. Oprah Winfrey could join. Meta chief product officer Chris Cox talked about the project.

Mark Zuckerberg said “I’ve always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it” on the Lex Fridman podcast.

Zuckerberg and Musk started tossing insults at each other and then a physical fight challenge was made.

Elon Musk, 51, is over 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds while Zuckerberg is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. Musk says he was in real hard-core street fights when he was growing up in South Africa. Zuckerberg, 39, has been taking private MMA and Jiu-Jitsu training for the past year and has won some tournaments.

Zuckerberg completed the Murph challenge in 40 minutes. The workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another one-mile run, all done while wearing a weighted vest.

Zuckerberg has conditioning and seemingly useful combat training. Musk spends all his waking hours building Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter and his other companies.

Elon works 80-100 hours per week running his companies while Zuckerberg is at 50-60 hours per week.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023