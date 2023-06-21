Retired Submarine Commander Gives Perspective on Lost Submarine

A Canadian aircraft searching for the missing Titanic submersible detected “underwater noise” on Tuesday from the vicinity of the location where the crew was touring the wreck site. Former submarine commander Capt. Don Walsh explains how deep submarine dives report every 15-30 minutes to their surface ship.

He explains how the sonar buoys can triangulate on the location of the banging noise. It is very difficult like locating a drum player in a large stadium full of people.

Capt. Don Walsh is not hopeful of a recovery of the OceanGate Titan submarine.