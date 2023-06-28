Nancy Pelosi Option Trading Against Nvidia

TradingThomas (52k followers) reports Nancy Pelosi bought PUTS against Nvidia. This would suggest she has insider knowledge that the considerations about a far stronger ban against Nvidia and AMD chip sales to China will happen.
Nancy Pelosi bought puts on $NVDA today
— Tom (@TradingThomas3) June 28, 2023
I believe you pic.twitter.com/094lBVQu6V
— Phoenix Stocks & Options (@DTConsultations) June 28, 2023
For the regular people:
According to the SEC, a conviction for insider trading can result in: Fines of up to $5 million. Imprisonment of up to 20 years. Being banned from serving as an officer or director of a public company.
For government employees: Verbal warning
For members of Congress: silence