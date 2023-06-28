US Considers More Restrictions on AI Chips to China

The US federal government is considering more restrictions on the export to China of powerful computing chips that are good for large language model AI.
Nvidia was already required to make a weaker version of its flagship A100 for China, but even that weakened chip wouldn’t be allowed under the rules under consideration.
Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices both fell more than 2%.
The restrictions would also apply to companies that offer cloud-based computing solutions.
