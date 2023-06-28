Elon Musk is training with MMA champion and legend George St. Pierre.
In the Battle of the Billionaires, Elon Musk is getting the best MMA person for training. The Facebook CEO, Zuckerberg, has been training with Dave Caramillo and recently won his first amateur Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) tournament.
On Episode 1470 of the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Elon Musk said that when he was a child, he trained in kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo and “Brazilian jiu-jitsu briefly.”
Musk, 51, first challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match after Meta-owned Instagram reported plans to build a text-based social media platform to rival Musk’s Twitter.
There is discussion that Joe Rogan would be the referee.
However, Meta Billionaire Zuckerburg also has the best trainers. Zuckerberg has been hard core training for nearly two years. Zuckerberg has won a tournament and seems to be at the significant level of a competent blue belt.
Elon Musk had eight years of pain from a crushed disc and two neck surgeries after a fight with a sumo wrestler.
2 thoughts on “Musk Hires MMA Legend George St Pierre to Prep for Fight With Zuckerberg”
This does not strike me as the smartest course of action. But I suppose anybody who had to interact with Zuckerberg at length would eventually be consumed by a desire to punch him in the face.
And what’s the point of being a billionaire if you can’t occasionally do something you really want to do?
Still, be a real shame if America and the world’s 2nd space age was still born because Musk got a closed skull injury.
Tim Pool believes it will not be a serious match. Something more like the Jake Paul boxing matches. If you have a Joe Rogan refereeing, there would be someone who would step in super quick to prevent injury.