Musk Hires MMA Legend George St Pierre to Prep for Fight With Zuckerberg

Elon Musk is training with MMA champion and legend George St. Pierre.

In the Battle of the Billionaires, Elon Musk is getting the best MMA person for training. The Facebook CEO, Zuckerberg, has been training with Dave Caramillo and recently won his first amateur Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) tournament.

On Episode 1470 of the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Elon Musk said that when he was a child, he trained in kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo and “Brazilian jiu-jitsu briefly.”

Musk, 51, first challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match after Meta-owned Instagram reported plans to build a text-based social media platform to rival Musk’s Twitter.

There is discussion that Joe Rogan would be the referee.

@elonmusk I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg 👊😁 — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) June 24, 2023

However, Meta Billionaire Zuckerburg also has the best trainers. Zuckerberg has been hard core training for nearly two years. Zuckerberg has won a tournament and seems to be at the significant level of a competent blue belt.

From @danbilicki: Elon Musk accepts training offer from Georges St. Pierre ahead of Mark Zuckerberg fight.https://t.co/CcQ30oXHbR — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) June 27, 2023

Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu jitsu. I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey. See the full video here: https://t.co/G1ubUuxILK pic.twitter.com/WsLaRiFf1o — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 25, 2023

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

Elon Musk had eight years of pain from a crushed disc and two neck surgeries after a fight with a sumo wrestler.