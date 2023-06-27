Nuclear District Heating of Homes and Industry

Finish startup Steady Energy aims to build a nuclear district heating plant using a planned LDR-50 small modular reactor (SMR) by 2030. The company was spun out from the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland – has raised EUR2.0 million (USD2.2 million) in seed funding led by VTT, Yes VC and Lifeline Ventures.

The LDR-50 district heating SMR – with a thermal output of 50 MW – has been in development at VTT since 2020. It would be a first for a small modular nuclear reactor to be applied for district heating. However, nuclear power heat has been used for district heating in Europe and China.

China is building a 23-kilometre-long pipe that will expand the transportation of nuclear-generated heat from the Haiyang nuclear power plant in China’s Shandong province to a wider area, State Power Investment Corp (SPIC) announced in Feb 2023. The plant started providing district heat to the surrounding area in November 2020.

China has the largest district energy system in the world, with over 200 000 kilometers of networks providing heat to close to 9 billion square meters of building space, which is equivalent to more than one fourth of the total floor area of the United States. Most of China’s district heating is coal powered.

The Haiyang nuclear energy heating source project has completed an investment of CNY390 million (USD57 million). Installation of equipment at unit 2 of the Haiyang plant to extract heat began in July last year and has now been completed. The heating pipe network and pumping station in the plant are now being constructed. The project is planned to be put into operation before the end of 2023, SPIC said.

The long-distance pipeline will have an annual heating capacity that can reach 9.7 million gigajoules, providing heat to a 13 million square meters area and meeting the needs of 1 million residents. This will replace the consumption of some 900,000 tonnes of coal, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 1.65 million tonnes.

The Haiyang plant officially started providing district heat to the surrounding area in November 2020. A trial of the project – the country’s first commercial nuclear heating project – was carried out the previous winter, providing heat to 700,000 square metres of housing, including the plant’s dormitory and some local residents. Earlier in 2020, the project began providing heating to the entire Haiyang city.

The first phase of a district heating demonstration project at the Qinshan nuclear power plant in China’s southern Zhejiang Province was commissioned in December 2021. The project is divided into three phases. The initial phase now provides nuclear energy-generated central heating to 460,000 square metres of accommodation in three residential areas and 5000 square metres of apartments for nearly 4000 residents of Haiyan County. The overall project goal is to have a nuclear heating area of ​​4 million square metres by 2025, covering the main urban area of ​​Haiyan County and the entire area of ​​Shupu Town.

The Zhejiang Haiyan Nuclear Energy Heating Demonstration Project uses the remaining thermal power from the Qinshan plant in winter to provide heating to public facilities, residential communities and industrial parks in Haiyan County without affecting the original power generation and safety performance of the reactors.

Russia, several East European countries, Switzerland and Sweden have all had nuclear-fueled district heating schemes, and heat from nuclear power plants has also been sent to industrial sites in several countries