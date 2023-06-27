Deepmind and Google Gemini AI Will Surpass ChatGPT

DeepMind’s Gemini is a large language model that works with text and is similar to GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT. Deepmin CEO Demi Hassabis says his team will combine LLM with AlphaGO reinforcement learning.
Gemini will still take months to complete and hundreds of millions of dollars. Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, said in April that creating GPT-4 cost more than $100 million.
DeepMind and Google’s Brain AI lab are working together on Gemini. 80-90% of recent AI innovations have come from either DeepMind or the Brain AI Lab.
DeepMind and Google are using all of Youtube videos, comments and transcripts as a primary training data source.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.