Deepmind and Google Gemini AI Will Surpass ChatGPT

DeepMind’s Gemini is a large language model that works with text and is similar to GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT. Deepmin CEO Demi Hassabis says his team will combine LLM with AlphaGO reinforcement learning.

Gemini will still take months to complete and hundreds of millions of dollars. Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, said in April that creating GPT-4 cost more than $100 million.

DeepMind and Google’s Brain AI lab are working together on Gemini. 80-90% of recent AI innovations have come from either DeepMind or the Brain AI Lab.

DeepMind and Google are using all of Youtube videos, comments and transcripts as a primary training data source.