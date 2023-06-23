SpaceX Has Reflown a Fairing Half Ten Times

SpaceX has been recovering and reflying fairings. Two fairing cost about $6 million each. Reusing them ten times brings the amortized cost to $600k for the two fairings flown on each launch.
SpaceX has made the fairings so they are not damaged by exposure to seawater. SpaceX can just pick up the floating fairings and then dry them off.
Fairings deployed. Today's mission marks our first tenth flight of a fairing half pic.twitter.com/lJC4zv5mSI
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 23, 2023
SpaceX has a fleet of about 21 falcon 9 boosters and they have been used up to 15 times and getting certified for 20 re-uses. The amortized cost of each booster is about $2-3 million. It costs about $1 million to fuel and maintain the booster for each flight.
The Falcon 9 second stage costs about $7 million.
The total cost to SpaceX to fly a Falcon 9 is about $12 million.
