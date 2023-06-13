Tesla Delayed Semi Truck Production Ramp to Late 2024

Tesla will delay the production ramp to late 2024. A few months ago, Elon and other Tesla executives talked about a 50,000 vehicle production goal of having mass production of the Tesla Semi in 2024. This new delay in production is due to a shortage of batteries.

The Tesla 4680 ramp will likely only be 10-25 GWh in 2023. Previously, the hope was for 4680 batteries to reach 40-60 GWH/year and at battery day there was the goal of 100 GWh/year.

BREAKING: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company doesn’t expect to begin producing its new electric semitrailer truck in larger volumes until the end of next year. Does this delay really surprise anyone? 🤣 $TSLAhttps://t.co/iXhBP5KoVo via @WSJ — squawksquare (@squawksquare) June 13, 2023

Cleanerwatt has this updated projection of 4680 production.

