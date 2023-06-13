Living Carbon Makes Faster Growing Trees to Absorb Extra CO2

Living Carbon is a startup funded with $36 million that just planted a forest of genetically modified trees to absorb more carbon. Living Carbon is a San Francisco-based biotechnology company that produced genetically modified poplars. The new tress are intended to be a large-scale solution to climate change.

The company’s researchers used a crude technique known as the gene gun method, which essentially blasts foreign genes into the trees’ chromosomes. In formal letters to the USDA the company explained what it was doing; the agency replied that, because the resulting trees had not been exposed to and did not contain genes from a plant pest, they were not subject to regulations. The Environmental Protection Agency regulates biotech plants that produce their own pesticides, and the Food and Drug Administration examines anything humans might consume. Living Carbon’s trees do not fit into either of these categories, so they could be planted without any further formal studies.

Donald Ort is a University of Illinois geneticist whose plant experiments helped inspire Living Carbon’s technology. Ort says that greenhouse results may or may not translate to success in the real world. In 2019, Dr. Ort and his team announced that they had genetically hacked tobacco plants to photosynthesize more efficiently. Normally, photosynthesis produces a toxic byproduct that a plant must dispose of, wasting energy. The Illinois researchers added genes from pumpkins and green algae to induce tobacco seedlings to instead recycle the toxins into more sugars, producing plants that grew nearly 40 percent larger. There are 3 trillion trees in the world. If trees were 40% larger then they would absorb about a trillion extra tons of CO2. This would offset all of the extra CO2 that is still in the atmosphere since the start of the industrial revolution started over 150 years ago.

Modifications have improved how the trees conduct photosynthesis.

Co-founder Patrick Mellor was researching whether trees could be engineered to produce decay-resistant wood. He joined with Ms. Hall who was working at OpenAI. They recruited Yumin Tao, a synthetic biologist who had previously worked at the chemical company DuPont. He and others retooled Dr. Ort’s genetic hack for poplar trees. Living Carbon then produced engineered poplar clones and grew them in pots.

I, Brian Wang, personally met Patrick Mellor at a workshop to brainstorm how to use trees and plants to offset climate change.

The modified poplar trees grew more than 53 percent faster than non-modified ones over five months in the greenhouse. [Enhanced photosynthetic efficiency for increased carbon assimilation and woody biomass production in hybrid poplar INRA 717-1B4]

Research Conclusions

The application of synthetic biology techniques in woody plant species for photosynthesis enhancement with the goal of greatly enhancing trees’ ability to draw down atmospheric CO2 has not been reported prior to this work. Here, from two separate growth experiments we demonstrated the successful introduction of a photorespiration bypass pathway into a tree species, resulting in increased biomass for the first time. A lead transgenic event with successful expression of the bypass pathway genes showed increased photosynthetic efficiency, leading to 35%–53% more above-ground dry biomass accumulation over four months of growth in a controlled environment, equivalent to 17%–27% more CO2 fixation from the air. To our knowledge, this is the first time such engineering has been attempted in a tree species for the purpose of carbon drawdown. Our results provided a proof of concept for photosynthesis enhancement in trees and opened the door for engineering trees to help combat climate change. Biological systems are powerful when it comes to carbon drawdown and storage, but at the same time, are complex. It is a challenging goal to engineer trees to make a meaningful impact on climate change. Utilization of the growing knowledge base to test potential biotechnology strategies in trees is a good start.

The gene gun-modified poplars avoided a set of federal regulations of genetically modified organisms that can stall biotech projects for years.

They planted 5000 modified trees on the land of Vince Stanley. He is a farmer with 25,000 forested acres in Georgia’s pine belt. Living Carbon’s “elite seedlings” will allow him to grow bottomland trees in 25-30 years instead of 50-60 years.