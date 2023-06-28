$42.45 Billion Allocated to States for Broadband Internet Access Improvement

The White House distributed $42 billion of internet access funding. This funding is the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program which is part of the 2021 $1 trillion infrastructure act. The spending will be based on a newly released Federal Communications Commission coverage map that details gaps in access.
This is the initial proposals for the 5 year implementation plan.
Each state will have its own sub-program for broadband internet access. Here is the timeline for the California program of universal broadband internet access.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.