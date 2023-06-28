$42.45 Billion Allocated to States for Broadband Internet Access Improvement

The White House distributed $42 billion of internet access funding. This funding is the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program which is part of the 2021 $1 trillion infrastructure act. The spending will be based on a newly released Federal Communications Commission coverage map that details gaps in access.

This is the initial proposals for the 5 year implementation plan.

Each state will have its own sub-program for broadband internet access. Here is the timeline for the California program of universal broadband internet access.

