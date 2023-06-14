What is the Shape of the Future Digital-Tech World Order?

Ian Bremmer describes the world security order, the economic order and the transitioning digital and technology world order.

The world security order will remain with the US and dominant unipolar power.

The economic order is multipolar with the US and China each about equal and India, Europe and Japan as significant players.

The technological and digital world order is already powerful in shaping and controlling global society. It is becoming even more influential with AI and Large Language models.

NOTE: Bremmer has various biases, but it is an important question about how Big Tech and the new AI is a changing factor that overlays the macro security and economic order.

In 2012, Bremmer came up with the G-Zero world which refers to a breakdown in global leadership brought about by a decline of Western influence and the inability of other nations to fill the void. It is a reference to a perceived shift away from the pre-eminence of the [“G7”] (“Group of Seven”) industrialized countries and the expanded Group of Twenty, which includes major emerging powers like China, India, Brazil, Turkey, and others. Bremmer explains that, in the G-Zero, no country or group of countries has the political and economic leverage to drive an international agenda or provide global public goods.

Bremmer has now shifted to the US controls world security and it is mainly the US and China that define the global economic agenda.

In 2021, Bremmer claimed that tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Alibaba have accumulated more power than any large corporations of the past. He says these nonstate actors are now shaping geopolitics and exercise a form of sovereignty over a rapidly expanding realm that is out of reach from national governments: the digital space.

In 2021, the CEO of Alibaba, Jack Ma, disappeared for 3 months. China President Xi cracked down on China’s technology giants.

