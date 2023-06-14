US DOE $100 Million More to Scale New Clean Energy Technology

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $100 million in funding to support clean energy technologies by providing a path to market for promising technologies. Developing and deploying innovative energy technologies is key to delivering a clean energy future and achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.

Between the 2019 and 2021 cohort, ARPA-E has awarded 17 projects with more than $167M in federal funds. The portfolio below illustrates the breadth of sectors SCALEUP is currently supporting. SCALEUP teams are developing technologies that span a range of industries from energy storage to aviation, power electronics, grid integration, and more. Additionally, through the SCALEUP’s U.S. manufacturing requirements, ARPA-E is preventing valuable IP funded by U.S. tax dollars from falling vulnerable to adoption by foreign competitors, ultimately supporting a strong domestic supply chain.

The Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP) program builds on ARPA-E’s primary research and development focus to support the scaling of high-risk and potentially disruptive new technologies across the full spectrum of energy applications.

The goal of the program is to help ARPA-E-funded technologies, past and present, transition from proof-of-concept prototypes to commercially scalable and deployable versions of the technology and be well-positioned for investment from the private sector.

The DOE has three core elements that are required of project teams:

* Projects must focus on scaling-up transformative technologies that ARPA-E has previously funded and which would substantially build upon the innovations achieved under an original award;

* Applicants must own/control IP (patents, subject inventions, software, etc.) arising from ARPA-E awards; and

* Applicants must include commercial partners, such as potential customers, end-users, suppliers, etc.

Core attributes of a competitive SCALEUP project include demonstration of technical merit and project feasibility, a clear commercial strategy, and a strong team with proven experience and capabilities to scale. Featured below are a few SCALEUP performers, from both the 2019 and 2021 cohorts, that exemplify the qualities and characteristics of a SCALEUP project.

SCALEUP 2021 performer CorePower Magnetics is establishing a pilot line to produce the first scaled domestic manufacturing of high-power density electronic components based on permeability engineered soft magnetics. Following technical development during the ARPA-E ADEPT project by Carnegie Mellon University, CorePower will use this funding to scale its compact and efficient next generation magnetic solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging, and the grid. Additionally, the company intends to establish its Pittsburgh headquarters as the manufacturing hub, contributing to industry growth in the area. Throughout their SCALEUP project, CorePower will work with commercialization partners, including John Deere and Eaton, to develop inductor and transformer products to aid a wide range of applications.

Ampaire, another SCALEUP 2021 performer, is commercializing its hybrid electric aircraft platform. The company is utilizing their flight-ready aircraft testbed, created during the ARPA-E CIRCUITS program, to develop and validate components that will be commercially certified. The company recently achieved the longest flight leg ever of a hybrid electric aircraft, spanning over 1,000 miles. Ampaire’s SCALEUP project focuses on performance, safety, and functionality testing of the company’s powertrain controller, fully electric motor drive, and battery-based energy storage system.

The goal is FAA certification leading to incorporation of these components in Ampaire’s hybrid aircraft system. In turn, this will enable potential savings of over 50% on fuel and emissions for the company’s target 9-passenger hybrid electric Caravan aircraft.

From 2019 SCALEUP cohort, Bridger Photonics has developed the next generation of methane leak detection and quantification, Gas Mapping LiDAR™. This innovative technology is transformational for emissions reduction in the oil and gas industry, scanning infrastructure to detect, locate, and quantify methane leaks throughout the entire natural gas value chain. Bridger uses a proprietary laser-based measurement system that is attached to the underside of an aircraft to scan hundreds of oil and gas sites a day, streamlining the methane mitigation process with the most sensitive aerial leak detection technology available.