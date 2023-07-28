Actual World War 2 Deaths in 1945 and Deaths if Japan was Invaded

The Oppenheimer movie has brought up the question of whether two fission bombs were needed to end the war with Japan.

This question requires understanding the situation in 1945. Germany did not surrender until after Berlin was taken. Germany was pushed back to near its own borders by Dec, 1944. Germany was mainly defending within the borders of their country in 1945. Germany lost over 700,000 soldiers and civilians in defense of their country. They were hit by the Soviets at the

225,000 soldiers and civilians were killed in the Battle of Berlin. The Western Allies had the Battle of Bulge with about 60k to 80k killed on both sides.

The most commonly cited estimate of Japanese casualties from the actual US air raids in 1945 was 333,000 killed and 473,000 wounded. Other estimates of total fatalities range from 241,000 to 900,000. This means far more Japanese were killed in conventional air bombing than from the two nuclear bombs. The US hit over

The strategy for Japan final WW2 defense was a plan called Ketsu-Go. It was outlined in an 8 April 1945 Army Directive. It stated that the Imperial Army would endeavor to crush the Americans while the invasion force was still at sea. They planned to deliver a decisive blow against the American naval force by initially destroying as many carriers as possible, utilizing the special attack forces of the Air Force and Navy. When the amphibious force approached within range of the homeland airbases, the entire air combat strength would be employed in continual night and day assaults against these ships. In conducting the air operations, the emphasis would be on the disruption of the American landing plans. The principal targets were to be the troop and equipment transports. Those American forces which succeeded in landing would be swiftly attacked by the Imperial Army in order to seek the decisive victory. The principal objective of the land operation was the destruction of the American landing force on the beach. Ketsu-Go operation was designed as an all-out joint defense effort to be conducted by the entire strengths of the Army, Navy and Air Force.