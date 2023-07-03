Alef Aeronautics Certified by FAA to Test $300,000 Flying Car

Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics has been certified for test flights be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.
The whole car becomes a wing, a circular wing.
Alef is taking pre-orders for a $150 deposit.
The company is backed by Tim Draper.
It was flying with a smaller scaled prototype since 2018 and has had some full scale flights.
It has a carbon-fiber body with an open, mesh-like top with four propellers on each side. The car takes off vertically and the entire vehicle turns on its side. The two-seat cockpit swiveling as well. The propellers to steer it like an oversized flying drone.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.