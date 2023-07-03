Alef Aeronautics Certified by FAA to Test $300,000 Flying Car

Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics has been certified for test flights be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.

The whole car becomes a wing, a circular wing.

Alef is taking pre-orders for a $150 deposit.

The company is backed by Tim Draper.

It was flying with a smaller scaled prototype since 2018 and has had some full scale flights.

It has a carbon-fiber body with an open, mesh-like top with four propellers on each side. The car takes off vertically and the entire vehicle turns on its side. The two-seat cockpit swiveling as well. The propellers to steer it like an oversized flying drone.