Ariane 5 Last Launch

The Ariane 5 rocket will have its last launch this week. The rocket had its first launch in 1996 and should end with 112 successful launches out of 117 attempts.

It could launch 35000 to 44000 lbs to low earth orbit and 15000 lbs to GTO (geosynchronous transfer orbit).

It cost 150 million to 200 million euros to launch in 2016.

The design brief of the next generation launch vehicle Ariane 6 called for a lower-cost and smaller launch vehicle capable of launching a single satellite of up to 6,500 kg (14,300 lb) to GTO. The finalized design was nearly identical in performance to the Ariane 5, focusing instead on lowering fabrication costs and launch prices. Ariane 6 is expected to have 75-115 million euro costs per flight which is about half of the Ariane 5 price. Initially development of Ariane 6 was projected to cost €3.6 billion. In 2017, the ESA set 16 July 2020 as the deadline for the first flight. Currently, the Ariane 6 is not expected to fly before 2025.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 sells launches for about about $55-70 million for normal commercial flights.

Ariane 5 and the Russian rockets pushed aside the US Delta and Atlas rockets. Falcon 9 pushed aside Ariane, Russian and chinese rockets mostly out of commercial launch.