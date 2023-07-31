Argonne National Lab LK-99 Superconductor Replication Status

If reports that Argonne National Lab has completed synthesis of LK-99, proposed room temperature superconductor from South Korean researchers, are correct then characterization information should be released in 1-3 days.

This would be consistent with the expectation that major labs are trying to replicate, falsify and investigate the LK-99 material.

Quotes from the Journal Science

“They come off as real amateurs,” says Michael Norman, a theorist at Argonne National Laboratory. “They don’t know much about superconductivity and the way they’ve presented some of the data is fishy.” On the other hand, he says, researchers at Argonne and elsewhere are already trying to replicate the experiment. “People here are taking it seriously and trying to grow this stuff.” Nadya Mason, a condensed matter physicist at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign says, “I appreciate that the authors took appropriate data and were clear about their fabrication techniques.” Still, she cautions, “The data seems a bit sloppy.”

SThe general public seems oddly pumped about how ‘easy’ the 4-day, multistep, small batch, solid state synthesis is,” Jennifer Fowlie, a condensed matter physicist at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, quipped on Twitter. “Some of you haven’t had blisters from overusing your pestle and it shows.” Nevertheless, physicists will put the claim to the test very quickly, Norman predicts: “If this is real, we’ll know within a week.”

Michael Norman, a theorist at Argonne National Laboratory, said we will know within a week in a July 27, 2023 Journal Science article. This means the end of the day of August 2nd, 2023 or earlier (IF the within a week estimate is correct).

Unnamed source at Argonne national lab: -Sample of LK-99 has been synthesized

