Chancer Presale Rockets Past $750k Milestone in Under 4 Weeks

London, United Kingdom, July 14th, 2023, Chainwire

Chancer, a revolutionary blockchain-based predictive markets app that’s taking the crypto and betting world by storm, has raised a whopping $750,000 in just 4 short weeks during its exciting presale. Stage 1 is now set to imminently sell out, with under 23% of tokens left before the price increases by 10%.

The rise is driven by the unique premise of the platform, which offers completely decentralized betting, allowing users to ‘become the house’ and create their own odds. As well as the presence of the two founders, Adam and Paul Kelbie, who are fast becoming favorites in the blockchain community.

Adam Kelbie, CEO of Chancer, said “I am delighted with the engagement we’re seeing in the ever-growing Chancer community, as well as the raise – but not completely surprised to be honest! This idea has been years in the making, and this is the year we deliver something huge. We’re not only seeing increased investor interest by the day, but a number of potential partner collaborations.”

Users interested in purchasing Chancer tokens can do so through the official website.

Chancer: Driving the decentralized betting revolution

Chancer is the world’s first decentralized and fully democratized blockchain betting platform.

It puts the power firmly back into the hands of bettors, who are usually victims of unfavorable odds set by a house or bookmaker. These odds are stacked against bettors from the get-go. Additionally, these bookies often allow people to only bet on sports or mainstream events.

That’s where Chancer is different. As a decentralized platform, users place bets among themselves, allowing for a fully peer-to-peer betting experience. Users can wager small bets among friends, or participate in viral bets regarding global events such as the World Cup Final, the Oscars, or even the US presidential elections. Powered by Google’s WebRTC, users can take up these bets and communicate with others in real-time whilst live streaming events as they unfold.

All bets are made and paid out in CHANCER tokens, which gives the coin real utility as it is the lifeblood of the entire platform. As more and more users flock to Chancer, the greater the opportunity to disrupt the betting industry, which was worth more than $63 billion in 2022 and is set to skyrocket to over $150 billion by 2030, CHANCER’s price could also benefit from increased adoption and a spreading global reach.

Chancer is also CertiK audited, which only goes to reinforce the faith in the project, given that the team has been fully KYC’d and given the stamp of authenticity many will expect from a development roadmap with such substantial scope.

Unveiling the Remarkable Success of Chancer’s Raise

With real use cases and a platform that works in favor of those using it, it’s easy to see why Chancer has managed to raise $750,000 in such a short period of time. Chancer has an extensive roadmap, detailing its plans from its presale right until it plans on becoming a DAO. Given this exciting trajectory and initial low price, it’s no wonder people are investing now to get in on the ground floor with Chancer.

Not only that, but as of the 12th of July the developers added USDT and ETH purchase options, opening up the presale to millions more potential investors.

Additionally, there are several perks for CHANCER token holders. Users can stake their tokens and potentially earn passive income in the form of tokens, and even receive discounted fees on bets. All of this, as well as the fact that users can set their own odds, makes it an innovative concept for betting and crypto enthusiasts.

To further whet appetites and draw in an even bigger crowd, Chancer is currently holding a massive $100,000 giveaway in tokens. Ten lucky winners will be in with a chance to win a chunk of this money, which is Chancer’s way of giving back to the community. It doesn’t matter how many coins a user has — so long as he has some CHANCER in his wallet, he’s in it to win it.

Upcoming Developments and Expectations for Chancer

Chancer is still in its presale, presenting a potentially interesting prospect to those exploring new projects in 2023.

Chancer’s current fundraising objective stands at $15 million. Considering the swift achievement of the initial $750,000, the company anticipates a smooth journey toward reaching its target. Following this, Chancer will launch on several exchanges, which will be announced during the course of the presale.

Chancer presents a radical, completely unprecedented betting platform that empowers bettors and lets people decide on their own odds. With this in mind, Chancer has a real opportunity to overthrow some of the traditional and archaic betting houses in the market. Don’t miss out on this token opportunity, still currently at the low entry price of $0.01.

About Chancer

Chancer is set to develop the world’s first decentralized social predictive markets platform. This will allow Chancer token holders to create, and participate in their very own predictive markets based on their interests, expertise and social opportunities.

The project intends to disrupt the global gambling and betting market by ‘removing the house’ and taking a slice of the market share as it garners attention by challenging the traditional bookmaking and betting business model.

Users can get involved with Chancer on the official website.

For more information: Website | Whitepaper | Socials

Contact

Adam Kelbie

Chancer

press@chancer.com

