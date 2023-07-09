China Rocket Startup Landspace Second Methalox Rocket Launch Attempt

This week Chins rocket startup, Landscape, will have its second attempted launch of the Zhuque-2 medium rocket. Landspace has raised over $340 million.

Zhuque-2 is a medium-sized rocket powered by liquid oxygen and methane capable of lifting 4,000 kg of payload into a 200 km low Earth orbit, or 2,000 kg of payload into a 500 km Sun-synchronous orbit. On 14 December 2022, LandSpace conducted the debut flight of Zhuque-2, but failed to reach orbit due to an early shutdown of its second stage vernier engines after the second stage main engines apparently completed a successful burn.

Zhuque-1 had a takeoff mass of 27 t (30 tons) and a thrust of 45 tf (99,000 lbf), and is able to carry 300 kg (660 lb) of payload into a 300 km (190 mi) low Earth orbit. The maiden flight of Zhuque-1 was on 27 October 2018 from a mobile platform at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, carrying Weilai-1 satellite for China Central Television. After a successful first- and second-stage firing, and fairing separation, the payload failed to reach orbit due to an issue with the third stage. Zhuque-1 was the first Chinese private orbital rocket to attempt an orbital launch.

Landspace is testing a restartable version of the 80-ton-thrust TQ-12 engine which powers the Zhuque-2 first stage.

High resolution satellite imagery taken on 2023-07-09 at 00:36:51 UTC shows Landspace's Zhuque-2 flight 2 rocket standing vertical on its launch pad at Jiuquan SLC. As always I've uploaded the full image to @Soar_Earth for interactive browsing: https://t.co/GO42tZOruo pic.twitter.com/BesbsezaOh — Harry Stranger (@Harry__Stranger) July 9, 2023