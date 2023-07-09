San Francisco Residents Fight Cruise and Waymo Robotaxi With Traffic Cones

Members of the Safe Street Rebels is placing traffic cones on Cruise and Waymo vehicles to disable the self-driving robotaxis. The cones on the hoods of the cars confuse the driving software.

On Thurs 7/13, the CPUC (California Public Utility Commission) will vote to expand AVs in San Francisco. Cruise and Waymo promise they’ll reduce traffic & collisions, but Safe Street Rebels and many citizens of San Francisco know that’s not true. They block busses & emergency vehicles, create more traffic, and are a surveillance nightmare.

There are five CPUC commissioners and one used to work the head lawyer for Cruise. CPUC Commissioner John Reynolds was appointed to the CPUC by Governor Gavin Newsom on Dec. 23, 2021, and reappointed on Dec. 22, 2022. Prior to his appointment to the CPUC, Commissioner Reynolds served as Managing Counsel at Cruise LLC since 2019.

State regulators track robotaxi collisions, but they don’t track data on traffic flow issues, such as street blockages or interference with firetrucks. The San Francisco Fire Department has tracked traffic problems for firetrucks. Since Jan. 1, 2023 the San Francisco Fire Department has logged at least 39 robotaxi incident reports. According to data provided by the city, reported incidents involving driverless Waymo and Cruise vehicles more than tripled from 24 to 87 between January and April.

Welcome to Week of Cone

We can fight back.

