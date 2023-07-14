China Will Launch 300 Ultra Low Orbit Communication and Spy Satellites

China has started to construct an ultra-low orbit satellite constellation of 300 satellites. These 300 will be for communications and remote-sensing satellites orbiting the globe, providing a global ultrafast response capability within 15 minutes.

The first satellite in the constellation will be launched in December. The launch of a nine-satellite cluster for service verification is set to be completed in 2024, and a network of 192 satellites in orbit can be expected by 2027. By 2030, a total of 300 satellites will be in orbit for communication and remote-sensing services.

The design and production of the first prototype satellite have been completed. It will carry payloads including an optical remote sensing camera, a space-borne intelligent processing device and an atomic oxygen detector.

A very low Earth orbit (VLEO) refers to one with an orbital altitude of less than 300 km.

Compared with traditional orbits, the VLEO has a complex dynamic environment, which needs to offset the impact of the rapid decay of satellite orbital altitudes due to higher atmospheric resistance.

Despite many technical challenges in its long-term operation, the VLEO has high value.

The reduced orbital altitude helps turn Earth observation from remote sensing to near observation. This will be lower cost, higher resolution and have shorter transmission delays. The weight and cost of optical payloads will be reduced by 50 percent while providing the same resolution. The constellation will achieve 0.5-meter spatial resolution and transmit spatial information to users within 15 minutes.