Inflection.AI Gets $1.3 Billion to Create Personal AI for Everyone

Microsoft, Nvidia and billionaires Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates and Eric Schmidt have funded inflection.ai, the startup led by ex-DeepMind leader Mustafa Suleyman, with $1.3 billion and a valuation of $4 billion. They claim to have the world’s best AI hardware setup. They will build AI hardware with 22,000 of the latest Nvidia H100 chips. Inflection.AI has already been training on 3584 H100 chips.

It is less than two months after the launch of their first chatbot Pi.

There have been other prior large AI related funding rounds. Argo.ai had a $2.6 billion round in 2019 with the goal of developing self driving cars. However, Argo.ai failed.