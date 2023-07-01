SpaceX Starship Static Fire and Launchpad Plate Progress

SpaceX Starship had a static fire test of its six engines.
Ship 25 completes a six-engine static fire test at Starbase in Texas pic.twitter.com/wCCrh0RRNA
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 27, 2023
Starship Grazer provides actual pictures (not renderings) of the central water cooled plate that will be installed under the orbital launch mount.
Awesome! First look at the huge central water cooled plate that will be installed under the orbital launch mount soon.
6/29/23https://t.co/qn7TnVzx7p@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/SiSCSRbcSy
— Starship Gazer (@StarshipGazer) June 29, 2023
