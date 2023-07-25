Regular Pressure Room Temperature Superconductor is a World Changer if Mass Produced

For the first time in the world, researchers (From Korea University) have succeeded in synthesizing the room-temperature superconductor (Tc≥400 K, 127∘C) working at ambient pressure with a modified lead-apatite (LK-99) structure. The superconductivity of LK-99 is proved with the Critical temperature (Tc), Zero-resistivity, Critical current (Ic), Critical magnetic field (Hc), and the Meissner effect. The superconductivity of LK-99 originates from minute structural distortion by a slight volume shrinkage (0.48 %), not by external factors such as temperature and pressure. The shrinkage is caused by Cu2+ substitution of Pb2+(2) ions in the insulating network of Pb(2)-phosphate and it generates the stress. It concurrently transfers to Pb(1) of the cylindrical column resulting in distortion of the cylindrical column interface, which creates superconducting quantum wells (SQWs) in the interface. The heat capacity results indicated that the new model is suitable for explaining the superconductivity of LK-99. The unique structure of LK-99 that allows the minute distorted structure to be maintained in the interfaces is the most important factor that LK-99 maintains and exhibits superconductivity at room temperatures and ambient pressure.
There have been near or possibly at room temperature superconductors that had to be put into a diamond vice to make the pressures. Those were not practical. This material can be made in 34 hours using basic lab equipment.
The recent success of developing room-temperature superconductors with hydrogen sulfide and yttrium super-hydride has great attention worldwide, which is expected by strong electron-phonon coupling theory with high-frequency hydrogen phonon modes. However, it is difficult to apply them to actual application devices in daily life because of the tremendously high pressure, and more efforts are being made to overcome the high-pressure problem.
The stress generated by the Cu2+ replacement of Pb(2)2+ ion was not relieved due to the structural uniqueness of LK-99 and at the same time was appropriately transferred to the interface of the cylindrical column. In other words, the Pb(1) atoms in the cylindrical column interface of LK-99 occupy a structurally limited space. These atoms are entirely affected by the stress and strain generated by Cu2+ ions. Therefore, SQWs can be generated in the interface by an appropriate amount of distortion(57) at room temperature and ambient pressure without a relaxation. From this point of view, the stress due to volume contraction by temperature and pressure is relieved and disappeared in CuO- and Fe-based superconductor systems because the relaxation process cannot be limited due to the structural freedom. Therefore, they need an appropriate temperature or pressure to limit the structural freedom and to achieve the SQW generation. The LK-99 is a very useful material for the study of superconductivity puzzles at room temperature.
All evidence and explanation lead that LK-99 is the first room-temperature and ambient-pressure superconductor. The LK-99 has many possibilities for various applications such as magnet, motor, cable, levitation train, power cable, qubit for a quantum computer, THz
Antennas, etc. The researchers believe that the new development will be a brand-new historical event that opens a new era for humankind.
Today might have seen the biggest physics discovery of my lifetime. I don't think people fully grasp the implications of an ambient temperature / pressure superconductor. Here's how it could totally change our lives.
2. According to the authors, the LK-99 material can be prepared in about 34 hrs with extremely basic lab equipment (a mortar & pestle, basic vacuum, and furnace). These results could replicate within days-weeks. pic.twitter.com/4opttoVq1z
6 thoughts on “Regular Pressure Room Temperature Superconductor is a World Changer if Mass Produced”
High voltage transmission is likely one of the last uses. Line losses aren’t actually that big of a deal and increasing current on a line is of limited value because substation equipment is also limited.
In this industry the biggest questions are how long it will last, how do I repair storm damage, are there any limitations on where I can use it
The critical field is rather low, unfortunately. This seems to be a trend in higher temperature superconductors.
The best thing here is that the recipe for making this is pretty simple, so we should know within days if people can replicate the results.
As for applications… When the first LN superconductors came out, one of the easy ways to demonstrate superconductivity was to hold a magnet near a pellet of the ceramic while cooling it below its critical temperature. Once it was chilled, you could move the magnet around, and the pellet would follow it in mid air, as a result of flux tubes being pinned inside the superconductor.
So, an obvious application for a room temperature superconductor would be short range passive magnetic levitation of the sort you can’t pull off without superconductors due to the Earshaw’s theorem. Most of the uses would be sort of silly, I suppose; It would be great for toys. Maybe I should work up a patent or two for applications like that…
This will likely be a Big Story like Cold Fusion was, breaking out in all sorts of media that never cover technology stories. Hopefully it has better legs. Like any fundamental science based tech story – it’s got a better shot at wide revolutionary application now with AI teasing the Singularity. AI will help with brute force exploration of the effect and other ways of achieving it, tweaking materials, manufacturing methods, etc. Seems possible it will be quickly replicated as Science.
Joe Eck would like a word with you. 😉
Will weight be a handicap for at least some applications?
While I would have preferred a substance other than lead, I’ll certainly take it as a win. It will require more expense at the end of life stage for any equipment using it (especially if it is going to be used for transmission which will require a lot of material) but it would be worth it.
Maybe the knowledge about how this functions will lead to other substances that don’t require lead.